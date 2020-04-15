Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,695 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,538,000 after purchasing an additional 463,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,941 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,161. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.