Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 71,275 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Arcos Dorados worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $725.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

