Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New $646,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $386,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.95. 342,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,394,894. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.26 and a 200-day moving average of $279.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

