Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 1.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, reaching $161.98. The stock had a trading volume of 147,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

