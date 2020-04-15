Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,990. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $661.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.