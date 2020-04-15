Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $439,000 in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 182.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 56,134 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $293,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $6,649,104.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,646. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

APPN traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,813. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $63.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

