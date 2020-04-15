Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 883,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.