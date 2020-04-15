Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2301 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.