Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in Rapid7 by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 49,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 432,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.24. Rapid7 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RPD. BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,915 shares of company stock worth $4,403,826. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

