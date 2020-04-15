Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,714,000. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.73. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $183,678.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $426,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,116 shares of company stock worth $12,556,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

