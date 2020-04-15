Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $925,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $359,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,471 shares of company stock valued at $25,602,601. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.35.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $10.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.00. 964,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

