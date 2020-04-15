Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $360,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Shares of D traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

