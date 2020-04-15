Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.90. 6,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,700. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $198.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7221 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

