Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qualys were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $1,461,572.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,303,136.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $84,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,771,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,827 shares of company stock worth $2,536,657 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Qualys stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.