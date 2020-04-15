Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 10,837 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,474.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 5,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $64.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

