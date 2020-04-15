Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 6,616 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 247.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,343 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 136,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,985. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

