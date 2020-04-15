Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 505 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NuVasive by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 70,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,977. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

