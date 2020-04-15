Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 275 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 235,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,229. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

