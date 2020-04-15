Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 132 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,112 shares of company stock worth $7,236,150 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.06.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.76. 71,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.83. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

