Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 175,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,455. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

