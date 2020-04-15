Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,053,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 253,487 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,371,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after buying an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,191,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 113,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,984. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

