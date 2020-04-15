Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 5,507 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 117,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,964. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.