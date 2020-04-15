Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 9,429 Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Infinera worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 price objective (up previously from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 120,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,854. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Infinera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. Research analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

