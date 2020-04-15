Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 531 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.7% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 261,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.56. 4,133,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,835. The firm has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.45. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

