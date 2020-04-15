Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 413 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Docusign were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Docusign by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Docusign by 24.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Docusign by 62.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.