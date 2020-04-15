Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 409 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

