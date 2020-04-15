Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 285 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s Int’l comprises 1.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,199,000 after buying an additional 502,928 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 347,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 205,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.60, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

