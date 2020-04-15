Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 13,335 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 62,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 738,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 203,846 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 258,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 196,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,554. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.