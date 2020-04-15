Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 1,194 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 60.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 862,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after buying an additional 170,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 176,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,384. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at $162,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $245,352.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,320.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945 over the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

