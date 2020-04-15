Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.27 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 1,242.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 813,581 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,888,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 268,039 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

