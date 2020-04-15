ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ACERINOX SA/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

ANIOY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

