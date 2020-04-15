Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

NYSE ACN traded down $7.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.74. 967,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,898. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

