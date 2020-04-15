Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $196.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through acquisitions and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. Accenture is currently a global leader in the Salesforce implementation service space. On the flip side, Accenture continues to face pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys. Global presence exposes Accenture to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks is a concern. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Accenture have declined over the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $7.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.45. 103,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,072,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

