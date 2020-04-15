Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.