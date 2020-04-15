Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of ACP opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.21.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

