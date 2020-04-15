Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.
Shares of ACP opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.21.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
