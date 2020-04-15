Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

FCO stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

