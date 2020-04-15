AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,043,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

