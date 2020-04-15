Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Abbott has been outperforming the industry. In the quarter, Abbott registered strong and consistent performance within EPD and Medical Devices segments. Abbott has been in news within Diabetic Care on growth with FreeStyle Libre. Also, solid contributions from Diagnostics were encouraging on double-digit growth in core laboratory. Within Structural Heart, worldwide uptake of MitraClip improved further. Meanwhile, emerging market performance has been promising. Abbott put up a mixed fourth-quarter 2019 results, where the earnings remained in line with the consensus mark but revenues exceeded the same. However, sluggish Neuromodulation and Vascular sales dented growth. Further, lower infectious disease testing sales in Africa and global coronavirus outbreak dented the company’s international performance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,857,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

