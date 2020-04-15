ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 16.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 16.50 price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 17 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 19 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 19.65.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

