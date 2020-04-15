825 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,597,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. 1,317,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,169,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $45.95.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.