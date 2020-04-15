56,293 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 633.4% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 77,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 66,511 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of AT&T by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 688,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 232,126 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,101,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,396,000 after acquiring an additional 90,040 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,923,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

