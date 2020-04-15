536,983 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Acquired by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 536,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,440,000. Grocery Outlet makes up about 0.2% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $8,984,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 65,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $2,394,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,805.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

