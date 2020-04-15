502,371 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Acquired by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 502,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April comprises approximately 3.0% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 1st quarter worth $1,319,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 4th quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. 1,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,165. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

