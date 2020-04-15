3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 880.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,931. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average is $161.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

