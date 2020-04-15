35,275 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. 16,495,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,154,198. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.