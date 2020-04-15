295,412 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 295,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,835,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 8.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $122.35. 65,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

