2,331 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Bought by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $40.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

