1pm plc (LON:OPM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.36

1pm plc (LON:OPM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:OPM opened at GBX 16.15 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.09. 1PM has a 1-year low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 46 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of $14.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.
1PM Company Profile
