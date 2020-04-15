1pm plc (LON:OPM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.36

1pm plc (LON:OPM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:OPM opened at GBX 16.15 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.09. 1PM has a 1-year low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 46 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of $14.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

1PM Company Profile

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

