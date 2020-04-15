1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.16 million and approximately $21,673.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00008595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00626550 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,855,187 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.