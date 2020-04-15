16,989 Shares in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 180,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,083. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

